Prosecutors Decline To File Charges Against Quavo & Saweetie Over Elevator Fight

The two rap stars may have finally written the final chapter in their failed relationship.

Both Quavious “Quavo” Marshall and Diamonté “Saweetie” Harper are likely breathing a sigh of relief this week. Apparently, the former celebrity couple is not facing charges for a widely-publicized physical altercation between the two stars.

TMZ reports that the L.A. City Attorney’s Office will not be seeking criminal indictments against Quavo or Saweetie. According to the outlet, law enforcement sources claim there is not enough evidence to secure a conviction for either recording artist.

News of the year-old incident broke in March after footage of the “Emotional” collaborators scuffling inside an elevator spread across social media. Additional details about the confrontation were never made public, but the Los Angeles Police Department reportedly investigated the matter.

“We had an unfortunate situation almost a year ago that we both learned and moved on from. I haven’t physically abused Saweetie and have real gratitude for what we did share overall,” stated Quavo.

Saweetie said, “This unfortunate incident happened a year ago, while we have reconciled since then and moved past this particular disagreement, there were simply too many other hurdles to overcome in our relationship and we have both since moved on.”

Quavo and Saweetie began dating in 2018, and they quickly became one of the most talked-about twosomes in the contemporary music industry. Their romantic relationship ended earlier this year.

“I’m single. I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character. Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women,” tweeted Saweetie in March.

Quavo responded on Twitter, “I know you want to make this into a show so I’ll play my part just this one time. I don’t normally put my business out there, especially my personal life. I feel the need to address this so there are no false narratives.”

One-third of the Atlanta-based Hip Hop group known as Migos added, “I had love for you and disappointed you did all that. You are not the woman I thought you were. I wish you nothing but the best🙏🏼.”