Boosie Badazz Says Do Crack, Not Fentanyl

Boosie Badazz has some advice for you all and it may just shock you in the aftermath of Gangsta Boo’s passing.

Boosie Badazz is like the Skip Bayless of Hip Hop. He decided to offer some unsolicited advice for “drug addicts” in the aftermath of Gangsta Boo’s New Year’s Day death. The 43-year old Memphis rap pioneer died a few hours after her brother was taken to the hospital for a fentanyl overdose on New Year’s Eve. Boosie paid his respects, but it just didn’t seem to come out right when he began to offer his recommendation for addicts.

“There’s too many people dying in 2022 of fentanyl,” he said. “If you’re gonna be an addict, you might need to go back to crack. Crackheads live longer than anybody. You still see them around! That fentanyl sh#t is way stronger. If you can’t shake it, go back to crack. You’re gonna be funnier, you’re gonna live longer.”

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioids and the result is a higher rate of addiction, overdose and death here in America. I am thinking Boosie shouldn’t say too much on the matter since we have pretty much determined fentanyl is a part of a quiet war on American citizens. Also, he’s actually advocating the use of CRACK in 2023. Remember crack and coke were pushed into urban cities all over America in an effort to KILL Black Americans and under undesired groups. Anyway.

Watch the video below.

RIP GANGSTA BOO.