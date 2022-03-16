Lil Durk Celebrates His Metaverse Takeover On The NASDAQ But…There’s Always A But.

Lil Durk is one of the biggest stars ever at this point. And he’s only getting bigger. For today, in New York City, he made an appearance at the NASDAQ. Right there in Times Square! There wasn’t a ton of media, but there was some. We were one of the outlets that was out there representing. Shout out to Slops!

However, every media outlet is not a real media outlet. And every journalist is not a real journalist. Somebody decided that they were going to break complete protocol as a professional and bumrush Lil Durk in an effort to get a picture with him. She got the picture, but she disrupted the entire press conference, forcing Lil Durk‘s team to whisk him away. After she did that, other journalists decided they were going to try to get their picture as well. They failed.

But, this is really a big moment for bro. He was announcing his foray into the metaverse and we should have been able to speak to him about more than “body counts” or “beefs.” That is what WE do. This is huge news and all we got are some pictures and a bit of video.

Our homie T @iamcomplex got the goods before the event was ended abruptly!