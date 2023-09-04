Move Over Lil Durk, Wiz Khalifa Is Now Morgan Wallen’s Best Bud & Collab Mixtape Suitor

Looks like Morgan Wallen is reppin’ Taylor Gang instead of OTF these days.

Is there room within a genre-bending bromance like that of Lil Durk and Morgan Wallen for a third amigo such as Wiz Khalifa? The Taylor Gang head honcho appears to think so.

During the Wallen’s recent Pittsburgh arena concert, which has become synonymous with an infamously mother and daughter porta-p#### brawl, Khalifa made a guest appearance and performed his hometown hero hit, “Black And Yellow.” As he surveyed the crowd drenched in yellow accent lighting and lasers as he rapped the City of Steel’s 2010s-era anthem, he and Wallen shared a quick embrace on stage—and, of course, flicked up backstage as well. Khalifa even tweeted to commemorate the moment, writing, “Me and Morgan shut it down,” in a tweet featuring a clip of the pair on stage.

For the most part, all appeared to be business as usual—that is until we got a glimpse of the photo-op Khalifa and Wallen took post-show. Both appear droopy-eyed donning goofy smiles as if they had shared a quick laugh and or consumed a leafy green substance prior to taking the photo. Basically, it looked like two buds were bonding with more buds—and maybe even a true friendship was budding.

WIZ KHALIFA out on stage pic.twitter.com/KU6V0jmIZZ — Black AF News (@blackafnews) September 1, 2023

Believe it or not, nearly a month ago Lil Durk was Wallen’s special guest during his performance at Wrigley Field in June. One has to think, what does a friendship between Wiz Khalifa and Wallen mean for Lil Durk? Maybe it’s a reach, but I think it immediately affects their creative relationship, first off. No matter what way you cut the cake, Wiz Khalifa and Wallen cooking up together means there’s less time for him and Durkio to craft hits. And considering the track record Khalifa has with crossover hits (“See You Again” with Charlie Puth, for example), songs like their fan-favorite “Stand By Me” could fall by the wayside if Wallen and the TGOD general get on a wave together.

But aside from the speculation, Wiz Khalifa and Morgan Wallen working together could actually foil Lil Durk’s plans of recruiting the country singer for a full-fledged collab project. Even though the Chicago rapper only first teased the idea earlier this summer, the moment to carry out the actual tape may be nearly spent. Lil Durk and Wallen accounted for 54 Billboard Hot 100 entries earlier this year, and 2023 is quickly coming to a close. From a business sense, it’s a now-or-never type of situation for Durkio x Wallen. However, Wiz x Khalifa Morgan Wallen is a market to be tapped and explored.

At this point, it’s all in the hands of the suits. No telling how it’ll turn out.

Check out the clip of Morgan introducing Wiz Khalifa at PNC Park in front of 40,000 fans below.