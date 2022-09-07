Lil Kim And Megan Thee Stallion Have Music Coming – TOMORROW!

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Exclusive: Lil Kim and Megan Thee Stallion have a new song coming. Read on for when it drops!

I hate to start his celebration being negative so I won’t. Let’s go straight to the celebration! Lil Kim and Megan Thee Stallion are working on new music. Check out this image and tell me what you think.

This is the picture that The Queen Bee posted on her IG and got everything moving. But she didn’t make any mention of music. AHA! It does not take a rocket scientist, but we do have a source that gave us the deets. And they are saying “New music is coming.” And guess when? Tomorrow! You heard it here first and don’t tell no lies.

illseed still got it! Please credit me!

I am everywhere!

Seriously, this is a good thing. We need more collaborations within the generations. Kim is a legend and Meg is a future legend. Together what can go wrong? Nothing. I would be lying if I didn’t wonder what Nicki Minaj might be thinking. Nicki is the reigning queen of 2022, there’s no questioning that. But we have a lot of queens out here doing amazing things so I am here for it all. We actually need more kings!