Lil Nas X Catches Stray Shots From Slim Thug During His “Best Rapper” Rant

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Why does popularity not equate to being the best rapper? Slim Thug shares his thoughts, using Lil Nas X as an example.

Lil Nas X has become the topic of conversation for another rapper known for their outspoken activity on social media after Slim Thug followed Azealia Bank’s critical remarks with a hot take of his own.

Slim Thug recently took to Instagram Live to lay down his thoughts on what it truly means to be the best rapper, using Lil Nas X as a prime example of why chart success doesn’t equate to greatness.

“Lil Nas came out and went number one and was the most popular,” Slim Thug began, acknowledging the success of Old Town Road.

“Is he the best rapper? No.”

Slim Thug made it clear that while a song’s popularity can skyrocket an artist to mainstream fame, it doesn’t necessarily qualify them as the best.

“If you talk about number one songs, whose song was on there the longest… it’ll look like that. Not to say his s##t ain’t tight.” he added, showing respect for Old Town Road’s accomplishments.

Slim Thug Says Lil Nas X Proves That Commercial Success Doesn’t Mean Being the Best in the Game! pic.twitter.com/y0sD7z4FYQ — livebitez (@livebitez) October 30, 2024

Slim Thug didn’t stop there—he took aim at how popularity in America often favors commercial appeal, rather than lyrical skill. In doing so, he quickly noted that some artists only have a “hot time” and may fade after a big hit, due to lacking the depth and longevity that mark a truly great rapper.

“If he doing numbers that mean he the most commercial,” he said. “Everybody listening to him, all races. That’s what that means.”

Slim Thug continued, defending those artists whose music may be “too real” for broad appeal.

“The best rapper ain’t the most popular,” he said. “That just means the white folks f##k with him. We in America. Some s### might be too deep for the commercial people to understand.”

Lil Nas X was similarly criticized out of nowhere days before hand on October 27 when Azealia Banks claimed he fell off in a rant on Twitter.

“Lil Nas X really fell off so hard,” Banks wrote. “Lmfao that little cntrag swore she was the tea. Btch has NO BARS. Hahahahaahahahaa.”

While it appears as though Lil Nas X doesn’t have any words for Slim Thug, yet, he quickly replied to Bank’s criticism with a petty remark.

“azealia i could never make a hit song again and you would still never in ur bussy soap selling chicken sacrificing botched body hating ass miserable life reach a 10th of my success,” Lil Nas X wrote before adding, “Love ur music btw.”

Check out the live stream clip in the post above.