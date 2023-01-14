Lil Reese Is Out Of Prison!

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Looks like Chi-town drill legend Lil Reese is out of the bing and he’s apparently healthy!

Lil Reese has had a long, hard life. I hope that it gets better as he goes a lot. But, there is good news to report. Lil big homie is our of jail. How crazy is it that Lil Reese is getting older. I hope that he is learning from his mistakes.

One thing that is cool, he seems he is healthy. The consensus is that he’s got a full face and got a nice skin tone to him. That basically means that he’s drug free and lucid af. Shout out to jail. Sadly, Reese cannot really rap anymore so I am hoping that he does not get in more trouble.

Lil Reese is a pioneer of the Chicago drill scene in the early 2010s and he has worked with other legends like Chief Keef, Fredo Santana and Lil Durk. Where now? That is anybody’s guess.

Welcome back.