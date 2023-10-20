Lil Reese Was Not Shot!

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lil Reese was rumored to be shot, but it looks like the faux rap media got it wrong again.

There was a powerful rumor that Chicago drill rap legend Lil Reese was shot six times. It was like a wave across the internet. But, before I could even get to it, it was squashed! Within an hour or so, there were several posts and reports shooting it down. No pun intended. Shout out to Lil Reese for being alive and well.

Lil Reese’s sister stepped up and squashed the rumors! You can tell she did not want any parts of the trash in circulation.

“Before y’all keep dm me and steady calling and texting me it’s nothing wrong with my brother that sh#t so old ppl just weird as hell out here!!! But y’all heard it from me he’s good at home with his feet up now I’m back off this sh#t!!!”

Of course, the internet had the jokes.

Lil Reese walking out the hospital after being shot and in critical condition AGAIN pic.twitter.com/NKCecLnOcU — Paulo (@PauloP060802) October 20, 2023

Lil Reese opps seeing him walk out the hospital alive for the 69th time pic.twitter.com/XMLhnjylA8 — 𝐑𝐨𝐲✰ (@BAEHELPROYAN) October 20, 2023

Lil Reese resurrecting from the D*ad after being shot 6 times pic.twitter.com/wVanVTsFa2 — DAMN HUMOUR CRIB 🤣🎥 (@DamnHomourcrib) October 20, 2023









Lil Reese after getting sh*t for the 69th time pic.twitter.com/E3TLsSpWe1 — 𝓓 𝓡 𝓐 𝓒 𝓞💕 (@UpThaDraco) October 20, 2023

Shout out to all the POS fake blogs and media that posted he was dead or shot without a shred of evidence.