Lil Uzi Vert Gets $24M Diamond Ripped Out of His Head

Lil Uzi Vert has lost the $24 million diamond that was on his forehead. But somehow, he says it’s his fans’ fault. Sir, how?

Lil Uzi Vert has suffered an injury.

In an interview with TMZ, the rapper revealed that the diamond, which he had implanted in his forehead as an “accessory” (now sir…), got ripped out of his forehead during the Rolling Loud festival.

“I had a show at Rolling Loud and I jumped into the crowd and they kind of ripped it out,” he said.

Apparently, the “Sanguine Paradise” rapper did a stage-dive during the infamous festival in Miami — at the same performance where DaBaby spewed his homophobic nonsense — and that’s when the incident happened.

Fortunately, though, the guilty fan didn’t take the diamond with him. Lil Uzi Vert said that he still had the pink bauble — which allegedly set him back $24 million — in his possession.

I’ve been paying for a natural pink diamond from Elliot for years now . This one Stone cost so much I’ve been paying for it since 2017. That was the first time I saw a real natural pink diamond. ♦️ A lot of M’s in my face 🤫 💰 💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰 — Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) January 30, 2021

Back in February 2021, Lil Uzi Vert took to his Instagram to share a video of the diamond getting implanted into his forehead. He later deleted the bloody video from his feed, because really, nobody wants to see that mess.

Later, he also claimed that he was suffering severe physical damage to his forehead due to the implant, and he would die if it wasn’t properly removed. But, he said, he implanted the “facial accessory” (now sir…) into his forehead because he was afraid he’d lose it otherwise. (Apparently, bank safes don’t exist anymore…)