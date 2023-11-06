Lil Uzi Vert Is Sharing Tips For 360 Waves But Fans Think He’s Cappin’

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Maybe y’all need to mind ya business!?

Lil Uzi Vert recently popped out with a head full of 360 waves, but his fans aren’t convinced he put in the brushwork to generate real seasick-inducing waves.

It all started over Halloween weekend amid Uzi’s performance at Powerhouse 23 in Philadelphia, where he debuted his new cut following a wild summer hairstyle saga that included braids, liberty spikes and an undercut. Oh yeah, bro had the perm too, which is low-key a major key in these hairstyle shenanigans. Allegedly speaking, that is.

Lil Uzi Vert with the wave check. 🌊

Lil Uzi Vert dropped an Instagram Stories tutorial on how he achieves his 360 drip texture, citing the “shampoo method” and Cantu products that are fiercely debated as his go-to maintenance methods. And now, fans are criticizing his routine, claiming that there is no way he was able to cultivate the texture and style of waves he currently rocking without cheating and using the “kit” shortcut. “I know a relaxer when I see one ni###,” on Twitter user wrote in a quoted reply to a tweet about Uzi’s routine.

Other folks still seem to be in disbelief about the hairstyle switch-up, with another Twitter user writing “Thought ni#### were lying to me when they said he had waves now,” in response to photos of Uzi’s defined waves. “This ni### gonna get his dreads back in a week,” another user wrote.

See for yourself below.