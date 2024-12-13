Lil Wayne Dragged Over Reaction To Bill Belichick Becoming College Football Coach

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lil Wayne is getting cooked on social media over his reaction to the news that a former Super Bowl champion NFL coach accepted a position to coach college football in a less than desirable division.

On Thursday (December 13), the New Orleans Hip-Hop veteran shared his thoughts on former NFL coach and Patriots legend Bill Belichick accepting the job as the head coach of University of North Carolina. The university released details of the contract he signed, which is a five year deal set at $10 million per year — with the first three years guaranteed.

News of Belichick accepting the coaching gigg at the ACC school follows his announcement he had parted ways from the Patriots after spending 24 seasons with the franchise — during which he won six Super Bowls. In a tweet he posted congratulating Belichick, Lil Wayne appeared to call out critics judging the future NFL Hall of Fame coach over his new position.

“Man much respect 2da GOAT coach Bill Belichick,” Lil Wayne wrote in the tweet.

Lil Wayne then used his Carter III album deep-cut, “Love Me Or Hate Me,” to offer Belichick words of encouragement to block out the “envy” Weezy claimed he attracts.

“Not sure why they’re all hatin but I believe it to be envy and just a bunch of folks that don’t know how to simply say ‘congratulations’ or nada,” he wrote. “A wise man once said ‘u can luv me or hate me, I swear it wont make me or break me’…”

In an Instagram post AllHipHop shared featuring Lil Wayne’s tweet, numerous users came for Weezy over what they collectively allege is hypocrisy due to the fact that he didn’t congratulate Kendrick Lamar after he was announced as the Super Bowl Halftime performer.

“Hilarious considering he didn’t give buddy a congratulations for the Super Bowl,” a user wrote in a comment they concluded with the phrase, “Idols become rivals.”

Another user added, “This a weird statement comin from the weez lol ~ truth & audacity in one.”

There were a number of users who commented in defense of Wayne, including one user in particular to elected to draw a line in the sand when it comes to the onging rap beef between Weezy’s former pupil Drake and Lamar.

“Lol look at the Kendrick fans, Wayne’s beef is with the nfl not Kenny,” the user wrote before adding, “By the way all ignorant responses will be ignored.”

Another user chimed in, writing, “That’s all Kendrick was saying bruhhh,” referencing Lamar’s GNX track “wacced out murals” in which he called out Wayne over his disappointment that he wasn’t selected to perform at the Super Bowl—even though its in his hometown of New Orleans.