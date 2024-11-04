Lil Wayne Is Still Mad Over Super Bowl “Snub” And Let Loose At Weezyana Fest

“I said to myself, ‘I wanna be on stage for the Super Bowl one day in front of my mom.’ And I worked my as off to get that spot, that position. It was ripped away from me. But this motherf##kin’ moment right here? They can’t take that. They can’t take that from me.” – Lil Wayne.

Lil Wayne is not holding back his frustration over not being selected as the featured performer for the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show. His disappointment is powerful, but I think he should let it go. He was not featured the last time the Super Bowl was hosted in New Orleans. At that time – in 2013 – he did not have any issue and no Cash Money Records artists were featured. This time, his frustration seems directed at JAY-Z, whom some are blaming for Kendrick Lamar being chosen as the headliner for the 2025 Super Bowl. I thought it was clear that this is Kendrick’s year and that being born in a place did not mean you would perform. I mean, I would like to rock the Grammys, but nobody cares!

During his Weezyana Fest over the weekend, Lil Wayne expressed his angst, but there is no indication that he was ever in the running! That’s so odd!

On the positive side, Lil Wayne received the keys to the city of New Orleans, an honor celebrating his impact and legacy. The Hot Boys also reunited! These are big things! Well, the internet had to double down on some things and it cracked me up.

a lot of y’all owe Kendrick Lamar a public apology pic.twitter.com/MAhP0tqQ0b — ry (@RyanNice) November 3, 2024

