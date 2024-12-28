Lil Yachty Articulates His Hatred For Dating Broke Women In Scathing & Direct Rant

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Learn about Lil Yachty’s surprising dating preferences. Find out why he believes broke women aren’t worth his time.

Lil Yachty isn’t mincing words when it comes to his dating preferences.

In a recent interview, the Concrete Boys founder revealed his disdain for broke women, citing their immaturity and lack of understanding as major turn-offs. The candid comments were apart of his surprising rapid-fire response to his dating icks’, which quickly set the internet abuzz.

“I don’t like broke women,” Lil Yachty declared right out of the gate.

As he continued though, he seemingly recealed himself as being fairly inexperienced with that particular variety of women. However, regardless of his level of affinity with courting them, he’s sure they aren’t worth his time — no pun intended.

“I haven’t been with a lot of them,” he said. “And they suck.”

Lil Yachty explains why he doesn’t date broke women pic.twitter.com/Pwvd0qSo17 — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) December 27, 2024

When pressed on why he feels this way, the “Tesla” rapper didn’t hold back.

“Usually they’re very immature,” he explained. “Broke girls are, yeah, like usually extremely immature.”

Yachty also pointed to a lack of understanding as a recurring issue he’s encountered.

“They just aren’t very understanding of things,” he said. “Like if you have to work or if you have to be here, or just certain things. They’re very non-understanding.”

Lil Boat then delved into the distinction between being broke and simply not caring.

While Yachty acknowledged that being broke isn’t inherently a problem, he drew a hard line when it comes to a lack of ambition.

“It’s okay to not be rich,” he said. “That is perfectly fine. But like when you do nothing, you just sit around waiting, either for someone to do something for you or you just don’t care at all. You’re just like a slob. I don’t have no respect for you.”

While it’s not at all wrong for Lil Yachty to be reluctant to date down, given his status, his overall dating history also suggests he just may not be the most selfless partner. Mariah the Scientist recently broke her silence and spoke about her relationship with Lil Boat during her appearance on Caresha Please last October. Not only did the singer confirm she dated Lil Yachty, but she revealed was “broke” when they were together and appeared to suggest he was seemingly unappreciative of her gifts and her talent.

“We dated,” she said. “I [actually] met him in high school, but by the time I got to college we started dating a little bit. I was just a broke college student.”

She continued, remarking on the time she attempted to deliver a heartfelt gift to him, but it backfired on her due to his reaction.

Watch the clip of Mariah The Scientist speaking on her experience dating Lil Boat in the post above.