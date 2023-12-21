Lil Yachty Roasted For New Militant “Forest Whitaker-Looking” Fit

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lil Yachty’s sense for accessorizing has fallen under fire by his massive following on Twitter (X), who can’t decide whether they love or hate his new green beret-inspired look.

The “Tesla” rapper seemingly shared the unassuming selfie with the expectation that users would roast the photo, considering he kicked things off. Shortly tweeting the flick, Lil Boat shared a screenshot of a conversation he and Lil House Phone were having in which it was determined he has a “Musiq Soulchild a## hat” with a legacy as rich as The Chappelle Show.

Immediately following Lil Boat’s remarks, the flood gates opened and users began teeing off on his stoic image.

“This how Forest Whitaker was dressing in the last King of Scotland,” one user wrote while another compared him to actor Jonathan Majors, writing, “Bro went to the Jonathan majors museum of segregation.”

The actor comparisons continued to be a favorite theme throughout the discourse as another user wrote, “Bro dressed like Idris Elba.”

Not even Outkast could outlast the shade being throw as one user targeted Andre Benjamin in their remark, writing, “If u buy the Andre 3000 deluxe flute album it comes with this hat.”

Check out all of the insane quoted replies to Lil Boat’s fit pick here.