LL COOL J Admits 50 Cent Wrote Hook On “Paradise” But Denies Ghostwriting Rumors

We just know 50 Cent is going to have something to say about this.

LL COOL J is giving credit where it’s due, but also making it clear that he still is in control of his pen game while addressing the swirling 50 Cent ghostwriting rumors in his latest interview.

During the Hip-Hop legend’s recently appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay Podcast, the “I Need Love” hitmaker addressed the persistent rumors that 50 Cent was hired as a ghostwriter for his song “Paradise.” While LL COOL J was quick to credit 50 Cent for his handiwork on the hook for the record, he was even quicker to emphasize his dedication to writing his own music.

“50 Cent wrote the chorus, bro,” LL COOL J confirmed. “He wrote the chorus…[sings chorus] Not, ‘We’ve been through this before, acting like the L’s can’t bag em’ no more’. He ain’t write that s##t.”

To put the situation into perspective, LL COOL J used a sports analogy comparing none other than Team USA teammates LeBron James and Kevin (KD) Durant.

“When you get to the point where you’re so, you’ve been doing it so long and you’re so prolific that they look like somebody else shot the basketball,” he said. “LeBron didn’t shoot that s##t. That was f###ing KD. Yeah, KD really shot that s##t. Or that was, yo, Steph shot that s##t.”

The clarification comes in the wake of a recent interview where 50 Cent mentioned ghostwriting while discussing his efforts to regain traction in the music industry after being dropped by Columbia Records. The mention reignited old rumors, but LL COOL J’s recent statements have firmly put those to rest.

Elsewhere in the interview, LL COOL J names his Def Jam artists rap Mount Rushmore and speaks on his thoughts being compared to artists such as Lil Wayne when it comes to the conversation about the G.O.A.T. rapper.

Check out the clip above.