London On Da Track Blasts Baby Mama Summer Walker, Implies She’s a Liar

London On Da Track immediately cleared up all the slander about him put forth by his attention-seeking baby mama, Summer Walker.

London On Da Track is not here for Summer Walker‘s slander against him.

In a series of posts made to his Instagram stories, the acclaimed producer took exception to Walker’s claims that he’d been trying to get that old thing back.

“S### so goofy, s### ain’t even funny atp n I really be trynna spare shawty cuz I understand her mental health ain’t where it need to be,” he said. “But da lying s### gotta stop.”

But he didn’t stop there. London On Da Track made clear that not only was he not trying to reach out to Summer Walker, but that his new woman wasn’t here for his baby mama’s accusations, either. “Calling ?? Dm’in?? Who?? For What?? Post the current receipts if s### accurate don’t lie,” he said. “PLUS My new woman ain’t goin for no s### like that.” He concluded putting Walker on blast by telling her to “put the jewelry in the armrest,” so the vehicle he gifted her could be picked up in the near future.

The beef between London On Da Track and Summer Walker got kicked off when Walker took to Instagram Live to blast her baby daddy and his baby mamas.

“Ghetto baby daddy from hell,” she said. “London, your a pathological liar, narcissist, be gaslighting & everyone knows it. This could all be so simple, stop sending threats to the people around me and stop worrying bout what we got going on over here, just take care of your baby, that’s it.”

She then turned her fire toward Eboni, who also has a child by London On Da Track, and told her that she “needs meds. You was just crying about him not being s### for 2 years and tried to blame it on me when I was the main one always encouraging him to be with his children.”

Walker concluded her tirade by demanding that Erica, Eboni, and London On Da Track all “leave her alone.”

Eboni, however, refuted Walker’s claims in her own Instagram stories. “Summer is dragging it,” she wrote. “[London On Da Track] does what he says he’s going to do, and spends time with all his kids now that Summer is out of the picture, like I said. As long as he keeps doing right by the kids, we’re cool. I wish him and his new girl well.”