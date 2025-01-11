Lonzo Ball Says Brother LiAngelo’s Music Gets More Play Than Lil Baby’s New Album

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Listen to Lonzo Ball, his brother LiAngelo, and their associates discuss Lil Baby’s new album and why they are continuously playing G3’s music instead.

Lonzo Ball claims he’s bumping his brother LiAngelo’s, also known as G3, music over Lil Baby’s new deluxe album, WHAM!

Zo made the claim during the latest episode of the What An Experience podcast with his brother, Dmo, and their associate Anthony Salazar. Lonzo kicked off the discussion by asking his co-hosts their thoughts on Lil Baby’s latest project.

However, before the crew could truly get knee-deep in their discussion about Lil Baby’s album, Zo couldn’t help but big up his brother’s viral anthem, “Tweaker.” As Lonzo asked his co-hosts for their opinion on the album, which features heavyweights such as Future and Young Thug, his constituents revealed they are consistently pressing play on G3’s records rather than the latter.

“I’ve been banging G3’s music for the last 72 hours, man,” Dmo said wasting no time sharing his preference.

Salazar echoed the sentiment, saying, “I’ve been listening to G3zy.”

He added, “That’s what I’ve been bumping. But I did give the Lil Baby album a listen. I’m gonna be honest, there’s no songs that really stuck out to me to where I’m like, ‘damn, I’m spinning on replay.’ But you know what we’ve been listening to over here, ZO?”

Lonzo admitted he was on the same page. “Hey, I’m not even mad at you, bro, because I’m the same way,” he said in part.

Much like Salazar, Zo did admit that he had attempted to tune into Lil Baby’s album, albeit, he wasn’t necessarily impressed by the LP. “I mean, I heard the Future and Thug feature,” he said. “It was cool. I like the ‘Streets Colder.’ That’s cool. But those are really the only two I tapped into, to be honest.”

When pressed by Dmo on whether he’d fully listened to the album, Lonzo dropped a bombshell. “Nah, I haven’t, but like Bank said, if I open my phone, it’s just been G [G3].”

Zo continued to praise his brother’s work ethic and catalog, making it clear that he’s been listening to his music long before the world caught on. “I already listen to G throughout my day regularly anyway, because of all the music that he got,” he said, to which LiAngelo added, “I’ve been listening to myself sometimes, fool, I like tapping in.”

Lonzo wasn’t done hyping his younger brother’s music career. “I ain’t gonna lie, hot take, hot take — I got G being newcomer of the year in the music industry, bro,” he said. “He that fire, bro. And I already know how much he got in the vault, so it’s like, Freshman XXL, G.”

Lonzo’s bold prediction for his brother might not be far off, either, based on the attention “Tweaker” is getting online. In addition to mainstream artists such as Moneybagg Yo and Boosie Badazz expressing their interests in being on the remix of the song, social media users noticed that LiAngelo’s song is streaming higher than a number of the records released on Lil Baby’s new album.

LIANGELO BALL is out doing Lil Baby’s WHAM album with just one song ! 👀 pic.twitter.com/VbANrHobNN — DrizzyTayy (@Drizzy_Tayy) January 7, 2025

Watch the full clip in the post above.