Looks Like Joe Budden Is Flying Solo – Without Rory & Mal!

I don’t generally give a crap about this but I’m gonna talk about it anyway. Joe Budden Podcast Crew has broken up. Allegedly that is, Joe Biden has dismissed Rory and Mal his two cohosts!! I don’t generally give a crap about this but I’m gonna talk about it anyway
I have to admit I am not an avid podcast listener, but it seem like these guys had a strong force and were able to captivate audiences. In a lot of ways, Joe Budden pioneered the space. But, what is to happen to the podcast without the other two guys. I am not sure to be honest, but I am positive that the show will go on. The question is, will it go on in a way that carries the audience with the show. Or will they splinter off?
The people that have been following this are really into it! They really want these guys to stay together and continue on to great success. However, people like Charlamagne, DJ AK and others have wedged in the middle of them at various periods. This video says a LOT.
I tried to listen to this and it was not for me.
The internets have said that the artwork on the podcast has changed too, but I am not vested in looking. I take ya’ll word for it.