Looks Like NBA YoungBoy Is A Married Man!

He ain’t young boy no more!
It appears the NBA YoungBoy and his girlfriend, Jazlyn Mychelle got married. The nuptials allegedly occurred in Utah. There’s a marriage license and everything circulating online showing that they were in fact married. I’ll be honest, I don’t know much about these guys in terms of their relationship, and whether or not, they have a good one, but they were engaged.
They reportedly consummated their relationship over the weekend. No comment has been released from NBA YoungBoy, but there are a number of other social media posts that seem to suggest that it’s real. Also, the two have a pair of kids together and seem extremely happy. They’ve celebrated the last two kids together and really spread the joy around. Anyway, congratulations!
NBA has a total of 10 kids. It was time.