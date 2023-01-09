Looks Like NBA YoungBoy Is A Married Man!

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

NBA YoungBoy got married over the weekend! Peep the details!

He ain’t young boy no more!

It appears the NBA YoungBoy and his girlfriend, Jazlyn Mychelle got married. The nuptials allegedly occurred in Utah. There’s a marriage license and everything circulating online showing that they were in fact married. I’ll be honest, I don’t know much about these guys in terms of their relationship, and whether or not, they have a good one, but they were engaged.

They reportedly consummated their relationship over the weekend. No comment has been released from NBA YoungBoy, but there are a number of other social media posts that seem to suggest that it’s real. Also, the two have a pair of kids together and seem extremely happy. They’ve celebrated the last two kids together and really spread the joy around. Anyway, congratulations!

NBA has a total of 10 kids. It was time.