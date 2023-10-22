Lucki’s Homies Used To Tax Young Thug $5,000 For Promethazine Cough Syrup? Say It Ain’t So

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lean is WAY too expensive!

Lucki appears convinced that the bad karma his associates made hustling rappers like Young Thug has finally caught up to him. During his recent appearance on Lil Yachty’s podcast, Lucki spoke about a number of topics including his desire to collaborate with Lil Boat and his newfound sobriety. While remarking on their journey’s battling addictions, the pair of lyricists stumbled on the topic of lean. More specifically, tallying the likely massive dollar amount they’ve spent on Promethazine-Codeine cough syrup.

In the process, Lucki seemingly revealed he used to hang with the same type of lean re-sellers who “take pride” in taxing rappers that he complains about now.

“I don’t like thinking about that,” Lucki started off, laughing. “I remember I used to be coming up and n###s used to be like ‘I just charged Young Thug $5,000—and used to take pride in like, waxing a rapper. I just realized three months ago that I turned into that.”

Lucki and Yachty continued to go back and forth, battling about whether or not lean shortages are actually real or manufactured by dealers themselves.

Check out the full clip below.