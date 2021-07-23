Is Royce Da 5′ 9″ Faking With “Non-Reply” To Lupe Fiasco’s “Steve Jobs”?

What do we have here?

If you know Royce Da 5′ 9″, you know his name is synonymous with numerous things. He is one of the best rappers in the world, he has been through several battles, and at this point, he is highly evolved. All of those things make for an interesting predicament as we see the beef break out between him and Lupe Fiasco.

After dropping this song “Silence of the Lamabda, we saw a Lupe respond immediately with his own scathing diss “Steve Jobs.” “Steve Jobs” was/is a metaphor for nerds running the world. Period. After which, we expected to hear a response from Royce that would be fire and brimstone! That is not what happened. There were numerous conversations and Instagram lives made about the whole thing, but no response. A lot of talk.

First of all, it seems like Royce was backing down from a true battle with Lupe, citing he didn’t want to get into an emotional and personal beef. And then it seemed as though he was looking to do battle with Mickey Factz, a friend of Lupe Fiasco and formidable lyricist himself. Mickey and Lupe are like twinz from two different cities, very similar. Mickey was mentioned in Royce’s diss song! Twice! And they (Royce and Mickey) proceeded to have a conversation about it, very civil however, it seems like there was a tenseness that was not stated. At any rate, it seemed like Royce wanted to take some sort of a battle with Mickey. But Mickey didn’t write Steve Jobs!

So is Royce faking!?!

One of my sources is telling me that this is a passive play or strategic move on Royce’s part. And that he’ll be back to business within a day or so,I am not sure because it just seems so real, at the same time unbelievable. So And then, it really does seem like there are only a few more options for Royce, and I think the bull in a China shop, guns blazing is the best way to go but he seems to prefer nothing. A non-response is a response!

I guess we will just have to wait and see what is next!