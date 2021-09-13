Machine Gun Kelly & Conor McGregor Allegedly Got Into It At The VMAs

Machine Gun Kelly, Eminem’s crackhead cousin rapper-turned-actor, needs to learn which fights are worth picking.

Yahoo is reporting that the man born Colson Baker thought it prudent to act like a total fool at last night’s VMAs. At one point, MMA fighter Conor McGregor asked for a photo (why?) with Megan Fox’s latest piece of ass boyfriend, and was denied. This, in turn, led to a scuffle between the two, and Machine Gun Kelly had to be physically restrained from McGregor.

McGregor then threw a drink in Machine Gun Kelly and Fox’s faces. (They got off easy.)

Check out the video of the skirmish below.

not MGK getting into a fight at the VMAs red carpet pic.twitter.com/KWQeRAbc6Y — mari ‎ᗢ (@olsenspears) September 13, 2021

But McGregor has a very different story.

“I don’t know the guy[Machine Gun Kelly]. Nothing happened with me. I only fight real fighters, people that actually fight, you know what I mean? I certainly don’t fight little vanilla boy rappers. I don’t even know the guy. I don’t know anything about him, except that he’s with Megan Fox,” he said.

So, just so we understand each other: Megan Fox got a drink thrown in her face, and risked her physical safety, all so Machine Gun Kelly could get some attention in the press. God knows he can’t get it any other way: his acting sucks, Eminem repeatedly mops the floor with him, and the only reason other celebrities know him is that he’s involved in a PR relationship to promote a crappy movie he’s blowing Megan Fox’s back out.

Sheesh, Colson. Have you considered directing? Producing? Maybe doing some stunts? Anything else behind the scenes? Because this acting thing isn’t working out for ya, fam.