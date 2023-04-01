Maino Snaps Back At Troy Ave, Calls Him A Liar

Maino had time. And he talks to and about Troy Ave for 30 minutes, calling Ave a “liar.” Also, there’s the gold chain matter.

I do not know precisely what is wrong between Troy Ave and Maino, but it is pretty real. Let’s get into a bit. Long story short, Troy Ave has been more-or-less celebrating that former podcaster Taxstone getting convicted of manslaughter.

Maino maintains Tax was chilling in a green room. And he was there. Troy has been releasing a steady stream of content with regard to this and they both have a very different point of view. SOOOO…Maino breaks out with a video that unearths an old chain that was once Troy Ave’s allegedly. There is much commentary around this Jesus Piece.

Maino says, “I been holding this because I figured at some point, I’d have to put you back in your place. This is your Jesus piece. This is the Jesus piece that you wore every single day. You got up, you went to video shoots with, you got up, you put this around your neck.

“You went to parties with this, you went to industry events with this. You did shows with this on. You took a lot of pictures with this on right here. Anybody that’s watching this can easily find pictures of this same chain around your neck.”

“The significant thing about this chain is, because I don’t want people to think, ‘Oh, Maino grimy, he got his chain.’ This is the chain that Troy Ave was wearing when he got into his scuffle at Irving Plaza. And the reason why I held this chain is, not because I didn’t want to give it back, but because I just felt like maybe one day I’d have to step on him and remind him of who he really is.”

“This chain is fake. The reason why I’ve been pointing this chain out is because you’ve been a liar since day one. You’ve built a small career on lies. You’ve built everything on lies.”

So…this video is 30 minutes long. Maino had time! He refutes that Troy Ave took the gun from Tax in that fateful moment that got Troy’s own bodyguard killed.

Maino stated, “Your reasons for telling is because what. It’s for two reasons. You wanted to get out of that situation with the guns you was caught with, right? That was your motivation for getting on the stand. Most people don’t know that in order to win that lawsuit, you gotta be a victim. You worked out a deal with the D.A. to get one year, when you were facing way more than that with the guns that you had. That’s the reason why you told.”

Troy dropped a new song trolling the whole situation.

No, we are not laughing at this situation, but we are saying that our podcast with Maino is amazing! By the way, I do know what is going on, but I just ain't saying more than need to say.