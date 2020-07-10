Margot Robbie Trends Right Along With Will, Jada And August...Black Twitter Go!

Why is actor Margot Robbie trending along with Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith and August Alsina?

(AllHipHop Rumors) It does not take long. The August Alsina, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Will Smith fiasco has fully been realized today. We now know that Jada Pinkett had an adulterous affair with the 27-year-old singer. This happened a few years ago when she and Will Smith thought their relationship was completely over. If you want to read more click this link that leads to our new story on the whole thing.

But as you already know, we hear so much. This is the rumor section and in the rumor section, we hear just about everything. We know almost everything! Now as far as Will and Jada, we love them to pieces! They are royalty to us! But, they are still human and they have transgressions just like everyone else. That said, there was a little rumor a few years ago about Will Smith and Margot Robbie. Do you know who Margot Robbie is? Margot Robbie is the actress that has played in a number of movies with Will Smith, most notably Harley Quinn. They played in the DC hit movie the "Suicide Squad" together. But they had a number of other roles as well. Back when they were hot and heavy professionally, there were rumors that they were hot and heavy intimately as well.

This was no secret. The Twitter-verse is on it! And the comedy is GUT BUSTING!!!! Check out some of the tweets that have been going on for the last couple of hours. Shout out to Margot Robbie she’s a pretty hot white chick but I’m still rocking with the Halle Berry’s and the Gabrielle Union’s of the world.

Lemme stop! Margot would get clapped up! LOL!

What about the fact that Jada is a 40 something-year-old woman that is truly in a powerful position and the fact that she is involved with this younger man that is mentally challenged and in need of help? Is there something abusive about the relationship that she took advantage of him during a period of time in which she and her husband were going through some trials and tribulations? I am asking questions because I am finding myself looking at this as some sort of abuse of power. As a man, I think people feel like August Alsina should have just been able to walk away as the “boy toy” and be good, but I think he was in love.

Here are all the tweets about Margot Robbie, Will and Jada...very entertaining. LOL!