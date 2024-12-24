Mariah Carey & Anderson .Paak Dinner Date Sparks Romance Rumors 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Mariah Carey and Anderson .Paak were spotted holding hands while entering a swanky restaurant in Aspen, Colorado.

Mariah Carey and Anderson .Paak set tongues wagging after enjoying dinner together in Aspen, Colorado.

The musicians were spotted walking into swanky celeb eatery Catch Steak restaurant on Sunday evening (December 22). The pair were all smiles entering the establishment with .Paak holding Mariah Carey’s hand.

The “Leave The Door” open hitmaker held the door open for Carey, gently wrapping his arm around her to guide her through the entrance.

Mariah Carey stuns in new Aspen photos with collaborator Anderson .Paak 🤍 pic.twitter.com/A0bvw1hDZ7 — Mariah Carey Charts (Fan Page) (@chartmariah) December 23, 2024

While the photos sparked rumors of a blossoming relationship, Mariah Carey and Anderson .Paak are not dating and reportedly left the restaurant separately.

Earlier this year, the Silk Sonic singer filed for divorce from his wife of 13 years. The news shocked fans, many of whom had no idea .Paak was married.

An insider claimed the pair are actually working on new music together. The dinner “date” was nothing more than the pair grabbing a bite to eat while recording in Carey’s Aspen studio.

Mariah Carey and Anderson .Paak have been photographed together on multiple occasions in recent months.

Over the summer, .Paak shared a video of Carey at New York’s legendary Electric Lady music studios.

“Oh my God Mariah Carey,” .paak says in the clip. “Listen, you ever be star-struck, like when a star strikes you? That’s what it was. But I couldn’t just freeze up. We had to get into the studio and just make something.”

Then in October, .Paak celebrated Halloween with Carey. He took to Instagram with a photo of him dressed as a member of Daft Punk alongside Carey who donned a sexy feline costume.