Master P is Using His Water Company to Help Hurricane Ida Victims

Master P continues his commitment to Louisiana and its people. This time, he’s offered help to Hurricane Ida victims through his water company.

Master P continues to prove he’s a real one.

According to TMZ, the No Limit Records founder-turned-multimedia mogul is extending help to victims of Hurricane Ida. He’s offering this help through his water company, LA Great, and is providing both fresh water and food to those impacted by one of the strongest storms to hit the region in decades.

“Well, you know what? It’s gon’ take a lot of prayers,” Master P said. “Also, I got a water company called LA Great water. If you need some help or need some assistance, we gonna make sure our people get water. Make sure we’re able to feed our people and help them get back. Hurricane Katrina was a tough one, this one even tougher for us. The lights have been out for a while, no phone access, so we definitely trying to figure it out, man. And it’s gonna take all of us coming together.”

But he also had a lot of faith that his people could all come together, and get through — alas — even this.

“People just hanging in there, man,” Master P said. “New Orleans, there’s a lot of love in that city. Even though we go through a lot of devastations and tragedy, there’s a lot of love with the people coming together. So we gon’ overcome it.”

Check out his full interview with the outlet below.