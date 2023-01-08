Meek Mill And Boxer Disrupt Tank Davis Fight

Mek Mill was a conversation piece during the fight with Gervonta Davis. Check out Gervonta’s response to the near-brawl.

Meek Mill almost got into a fight. Much is been made about Meek Mill’s fighting skills, at least in the gym. Well, it looked like they were going to put it to the test in real life last night at the Gervonta Davis fight. Fortunately, it didn’t happen , it looked like it was going to be an all out brawl because Meek and Gary Russell, Jr. were about to square off. At least their crews were. How close they came to fisticuffs is anybody’s guess. Nevertheless, it seemed as though a bunch of guys from each squadron wanted to get it on because there was some disrespect, directed towards Tank, who was in the ring fighting. GRJ is a professional fighter and he’s a very good boxer at that, so I don’t think that at any point in time did Meek want that type of smoke.

At the end of the day, it looked like wallow, the Podcaster from Philly did what he does best. He acted as a big brother, and made sure that meek and his entourage departed the venue peacefully. Tank went on to win by TKO in the eighth round.

Then, of course, Meek jump back on Twitter and explain his position.

There was a lot said because Hector Garcia, who was fighting Tank, quit on his stool. He was unable to continue because he could not “see.” His team tried to get him to continue, but he was out of it. Normally, I will call bullcrap on them but if you see the way he was hit, you would change your mind about that. Tank is a real beast.

Tank touched on it, but didnt mention Meek’s name in the post-fight presser.