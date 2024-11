Meek Mill addresses false allegations and calls out publications for spreading lies about his involvement in a lavish mansion party with Diddy.

Meek Mill has switched up his tune and expressed his support for Diddy following an onslaught of reports alleging the pair left behind a trail of debauchery at a mansion they rented a decade ago.

In a string of tweets, the Philadelphia-bred rapper directly called out multiple publications, including Page Six and more. Meek’s frustrations boiled over after several tabloid stories were published allegedly exposing the disturbing details of the mess left behind after Diddy threw a birthday party for Meek Mill in 2014, when he turned 27.

Meek Mill said he woke up to “major lies” being spread about him and claims there’s currently a war on Black men. He pointed out a trend of non-minority-owned media publishing negative coverage about him in a tweet with a screen recording of the news cycle surrounding the allegations.

“None of these publications are owned by black men posting things to destroy the names and brands of the culture!” Meek Mill exclaimed. “Ima stand on this I know it’s somebody behind this! Ima start a war behind it too when I find out!!!!”

In another tweet, he added, “Just think about it you are waking up to a bunch of non black owned publication posting major lies about me! Where all the pr people go that was around me! Everybody see what’s going on I’m not gonna be quiet it’s was war on black men!”

None of these publications are owned by black men posting things to destroy the names and brands of the culture! Ima stand on this I know it’s somebody behind this! Ima start a war behind it too when I find out!!!! pic.twitter.com/q3pKGYfSdN — MeekMill (@MeekMill) November 20, 2024

Meek Mill went on to directly address Diddy in a subsequent tweet in which he alleges that Black men are being hauled off to jail based on the “stories” painting them in a negative light.

“They putting black men in jail off stories,” he wrote. “I wish puff well he’s a black man I hope he didn’t do most of that s### they saying he did …. Why yall so scared to talk yall must got s### In closet! My past the streets it’s nothing to hide!”

In another tweet, Meek appeared to liken his situation with 2Pac, alluding to the West Coast rapper’s death being apart of an assassination conspiracy rather than a result of his multiple beefs.

“I see how pac got like that!” he wrote in the tweet.

The reports about the rumored 2014 party allege Haight claimed to have found broken alcohol bottles, used condoms, blood on the sheets, powder, hundreds of razor blades and lubricant on the dressers and marble floors after the evet. Haight alleges that Meek Mill’s birthday party left behind a “disgusting” mess and even claims that stars such as Lil Durk and French Montana were also in attendance.

“I found panties, bras, and even two iPhones in the bushes behind the bowling alley,” Haight said.

Meek’s latest Twitter rant follows his recent viral social media moment earlier this month in which he was caught on camera by a fan shouting “no Diddy gang” during a brief encounter on the street.

Check out the post below for additional tweets Meek Mill shared on the matter along with corresponding videos.