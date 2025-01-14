Meek Mill Wants To Buy TikTok—But So Does Elon Musk & MrBeast

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Find out why Meek Mill wants to buy TikTok before the deadline. Explore the reactions to his proposal and the potential implications.

Meek Mill apparently isn’t the only celebrity interested in buying TikTok as is it nears the 23rd hour before its nationwide ban goes into effect.

The Expensive Pain rapper made his intentions clear on Monday (January 13), in typical fashion on Twitter in a string of brief and clear cut tweets. In the first message he shared, he was blatant in his attempt to establish himself as a buyer for the popular social media platform owned by parent company ByteDance.

“Sell tik tok to me!” Meek wrote in his initial tweet.

Sell tik tok to me! — MeekMill (@MeekMill) January 14, 2025

In another remark Meek Mill added, “If they cut off tik tok we going x and FANBASE.”

Initial response to Meek’s petition to buy TikTok wasn’t well received. In fact, it was mocked by several users in the thread of replies in the tweet.

“Why would they sell TikTok to ur broke freaky ahh,” one user wrote in a tweet, to which another added, “Nah you get dik dok.”

Considering the immense valuation of TikTok, another user remarked, “With all due respect i don’t think you have the mental or financial capacity to run it.”

On the contrary, an entirely different response was generated when multi-millionaire YouTube content-creator MrBeast tweeted his own ploy to buy the app.

“Okay fine, I’ll buy Tik Tok so it doesn’t get banned,” MrBeast wrote in the tweet.

The replies in the thread of MrBeast’s tweets were drastically different and, for the most part, mirrored user’s belief that he’s the right person to take control of TikTok.

“Better you than anyone else,” a user wrote in a tweet in the thread. “I don’t really see you having an agenda, unlike the others that want to buy it.”

And apparently, it’s not just individuals on Twitter who are invested in the idea of MrBeast buying TikTok. MrBeast followed up in an additional tweet revealing multiple wealthy investors reached out to him since he shared the tweet.

“Unironically I’ve had so many billionaires reach out to me since I tweeted this, let’s see if we can pull this off,” he wrote in the tweet.

Unironically I’ve had so many billionaires reach out to me since I tweeted this, let’s see if we can pull this off 🙌🏻 — MrBeast (@MrBeast) January 14, 2025

But if it’s not Meek or MrBeast, apparently Elon Musk is going to be the man to buy the app. Despite a TikTok rep calling the notion “pure fiction,” the Tesla CEO is still a favorite to become a potential buyer—primarily because he’s the world’s richest man.

According to Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives likely worth $100 billion, so long as the algorithm is attached. However, without the algorithm, it could be worth a fraction of that.

“We believe China and ByteDance will never sell this with the golden jewel algorithm. Without the algorithm we believe TikTok is worth $30 billion to $40 billion,” he told CBS MoneyWatch.

Since Musk bought Twitter (X) in 2022, a $44 billion deal it doesn’t seem far off.

TikTok faces the threat of being banned in the U.S. under a law set to take effect on January 19, unless the Supreme Court intervenes to block it. On January 10, the Supreme Court heard arguments in TikTok’s emergency appeal, with the company and its parent asserting that the law violates the First Amendment rights of its 170 million U.S. users.

However, the justices appeared more receptive to the government’s stance that TikTok poses a national security risk due to its ties to the Chinese Communist Party. President-elect Donald Trump has reportedly requested the Supreme Court suspend the law from going into effect on January 19 to give his administration the chance to work on a “negotiated resolution that could prevent a nationwide shutdown of TikTok, thus preserving the First Amendment rights of tens of millions of Americans, while also addressing the government’s national security concerns.”