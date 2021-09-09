Did Megan Thee Stallion Get Married? A YouTuber Claims She Did

Megan Thee Stallion may be happily married.

A YouTuber by the name of CeBe claims that the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper married her longtime boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine, in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles last week. The pair, who have been together for more than a year, is reportedly “very happy” about their new marital status.

CeBe also claims that the couple confirmed their marital status at Jay-Z’s party celebrating the launch of the 40/40 Club. Reportedly, Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine wore matching wedding bands at this event.

Take a listen to the evidence below.

Back in February 2021, Pardison Fontaine (who goes by the mononym “Pardi”) and Hot Girl Meg officially announced that they were an item. Pardi, who worked with Cardi B on a song of his own, is Meg’s most high-profile boyfriend since she played the are-they-or-aren’t-they game with Moneybagg Yo.

“I thought to myself, ‘Jay-Z is not going to do a song with somebody named Pardi McFly,'” he revealed. “So, I just dropped the McFly and I kept the Pardi,” he said to People Magazine (via Harper’s Bazaar) about his choice of name.

Thus far, there’s been no word from Megan Thee Stallion or Pardison Fontaine about the rumor. However, we’ll keep you posted and updated if they confirm — or deny — it either way. But if it’s true, congratulations are in order for the happy couple!