Is There A Problem With Megan Thee Stallion, Drake, And Rihanna?

Meg. Drizzy. RiRi.

What’s going on with Megan Thee Stallion, Drake, and Rihanna?

It is unclear if there is a problem, but both Drake and Rihanna are at the top levels of entertainment, music, fashion, and even business. Megan Thee Stallion is somewhere up there at the top as well, but clearly, she is still climbing. And that’s no disrespect to her.

So when these people go from following each other on social media to not following each other on social media, it produces an event. And the event is both Drake and Rihanna have reportedly unfollowed Megan Thee Stallion on social media. Internet detectives have determined that they were following each other and now they are not.

But why?

Nobody has really been able to determine what happened between them. There’s been no beef or drama or even shade being thrown around. So what can it be? Not really sure.

By the way, there is a step beyond for Rihanna. She also removed Megan Thee Stallion off of her Fenty clothing line website. That means she is completely not dealing with Megan Thee Stallion! To me, that’s another level because it indicates a deeply rooted personal problem. Business is business, but personal takes it to the next level even in business.

And then there is Beyonce.

Apparently (I was too lazy to verify), Beyonce isn’t following either. But that could easily be nothing. B tends to only follow Jay. No patriarchy.

I doubt Meg is losing any sleep. She has a new song with Dua Lipa that’s taking her to a whole new audience.