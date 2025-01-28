Megan Thee Stallion Rips “Height Challenged” Rappers In Fit-Check Video

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cash Cobain is really about that life when it comes to Megan Thee Stallion.

Megan The Stallion has proven how magnetic her allure is after Cash Cobain completely ignored her slight against rappers like himself, and went straight to thirsting after her over her latest viral video.

The Houston-bred rapper broke the internet, per usual, over the weekend in a pair of heavily trafficked videos which showcase her self-proclaimed stallion-mirroring physique. Of the first videos circulating on social media, Megan is being interviewed by AJ for MysteryFashionist and their notable fit check videos. While snatched up in a Marine Serre bodysuit, accented by vintage Chanel, Megan dropped a bombshell when asked about a common misconception people have about her.

“People be thinking I’m about…,” Megan began in her response to the question. “Now, I love my tall queens. We are stallions. We are long legs, thick queens. But I feel like guys always be like editing my pictures, so I look bigger than everybody else.”

She added, “Like they be trying to make it seem like, b*tch, I’m really…Now, I’m tough, but like, b####, g######, I ain’t like that damn tall.”

Megan added to her previous statements, arguing that she’s not actually the problem, in fact, it’s her male counterparts who are are the source of the height challenges. “No, because these men are small,” she said. “Like a lot of your favorite rappers are tiny. So when they be by me, it be like…And I be like, yeah.”

Considering Megan is listed as 5′ feet 10′ inches, she pretty much just threw shade on all rapper’s who aren’t at least 6′ feet. No matter the case, rising Bronx-bred rapper Cash Cobain still couldn’t help but appreciate Thee Stallion in her natural habitat. “This woman look so good lol she’s painnn,” Cash wrote in a tweet quoting Megan’s fit check video. Whether or not Cash Cobain has a chance with her is to be determined, however, if he’s desperate to make some headway in forging a connection with Megan, he may want to focus on making his next collab happen. In a separate tweet he shared on January 26, Cash Cobain petitioned for Megan’s fellow H-Town native Travis Scott to appear on his unreleased Brazilian funk collab. “Travis scott on this is crazy,” he wrote in the tweet.

travis scott on this is crazy https://t.co/aRHn73JrhP — Cash Cobain (@CashCobain_2x) January 26, 2025

Peep the possible new Cash Cobain and Travis Scott snippet in the post above.