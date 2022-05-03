The MET Gala? Abortion Is About To Be Illegal!

Sometimes we have to look past our comfort zone! The world is changing and we have to get on it! Or else!

Well, most of you were googly eyed at the met gala, the Supreme Court voted to strike down the Roe v. Wade decision. This was according to an initial draft grafted by Justice Samuel Alito, which was circulated inside the court. This was obtained by politico.

“We hold that Roe & Casey must be overruled. It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives,” Alito wrote

Folks, this eliminates federal abortion rights!

The Supreme Court is not talking about women’s rights.

A verified blog representing the court said: “It’s impossible to overstate the earthquake this will cause inside the Court, in terms of the destruction of trust among the Justices and staff. This leak is the gravest, most unforgivable sin.”

They are saying the leak is the sin. What do you all think about the fact that they are trying to stop women from aborting babies? Is this about pro-Life or something more clandestine?

According to the stories I have read, several states would render abortion illegal immediately.

If the Supreme Court were to overturn Roe v. Wade, abortion would immediately become illegal in at least 13 states: Arkansas, Idaho, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming.

I definitely have my views on this and it has nothing to do with unborn babies. What do you all think?

By the way, the MET Gala is a hoot!

Lizzo playing a damn flute!

Jared Leto super wilding at the Gala!