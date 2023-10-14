Metro Boomin’s Symphony Debut Competes With Drake Ticket Prices—Despite Sneak “FATD” Diss

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Whether there’s any real beef or sense of competition between Drake and Metro Boomin, the St. Louis-bred producer is certainly holding his own throughout the saga. His upcoming live performance with Red Bull is the perfect example of that.

If you’re not yet privy, Metro is set to follow in the footsteps of Rick Ross as the next Hip-Hop act to command a full orchestra live for Red Bull’s Symphonic experience at the Dolby Digital Theater in Los Angeles on October 26. During the one-night-only event, Metro Boomin will debut never-before-heard live renditions of his biggest hits while conducting a full accompaniment of string, percussion and wind instruments.

While the exclusive performance is incomparable to the scope of Drake’s recently wrapped It’s All A Blur Tour, the trend in the demand for Metro Boomin’s live show is somewhat similar to that of the tours final destination set.

According to Ticketmaster, right now resale tickets for floor seats at Metro Boomin’s symphony performance are reaching upwards of $1,500 with fees. In contrast, the New York Post reported floor seats for night one of Drizzy’s Toronto homecoming shows on October 7 hit a little over $700 on the top end, without fees.

Of course, there’s a lot of factors to take in here, the main one being this is taking a single performance and a comparing to even one tour date—but the fact remains there’s smoke between both artists and/or their fan bases. It seems ever since Metro Boomin spoke about why he left Drake off his Heroes & Villians album in January, everything has gone awry. Believe it or not, the alleged diss Drizzy sent Metro’s way via “8AM in Charlotte” might do more good than harm as it continues to elevate his name in the news cycle ahead of the performance.

Maybe Metro Boomin is playing speed chess and not checkers right now? Check out the trailer for Metro’s symphonic experience with Red Bull below.