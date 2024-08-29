MGK Speaks On “Subconscious Stigma” Of Being White Person In Hip-Hop

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Machine Gun Kelly speaks out about the stigma attached to white artists in Hip-Hop. Find out what he had to say about the challenges he faces and the backlash he received.

Machine Gun Kelly didn’t shy away from opening up about his belief a “subconscious stigma” is attached to white artists in Hip-Hop during his latest appearance on Logan Paul’s podcast.

The rapper, known for his alternative genre-bending style, briefly spoke on the controversial take while remarking on the backlash he recently received after releasing his “El Pistolero” freestyle on Instagram. As he started off discussing the challenges he’s faced in the industry, Kelly called out the hate he receives and even pointed out the main culprits.

“I won’t deny that there is a subconscious stigma around that—being white and Hip-Hop,” Kelly confessed. “It’s almost, to me, it’s so funny because the streets f### with me so tough. It’s honestly from other white people that give me the most s###. It always is.”

The conversation took an interesting turn when Kelly gave a nod to one of the earliest white rappers to break into the mainstream in a genre rooted in Black culture.

“There’s only been one who’s done it,” he said. “There’s only been one who’s done it and crossed that line of ‘we accept,'” he said, before seemingly side-stepping and playfully shouting out the 90s rap sensation and “Ice Ice Baby” hitmaker.

“Vanilla Ice,” he said laughing. “Yeah, exactly. My boy Van Winkle.”

While Machine Gun Kelly appeared to poke fun at the idea that Vanilla Ice is the sole white artist to break through in the Hip-Hop world, it’s clear he’s felt some type of way about the taboo novelty associated with his career as a white rapper. And it’s for good reason, as well, considering there’ve been instances where the backlash Kelly has experienced has nearly led to violence.

Ryan Christopher Palmeter, the racist who shot and killed three Black people in Jacksonville in August of 2023 wanted to kill Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly too. According to Rolling Stone, the shooter named the two rappers as potential targets in racist writings left behind by the deceased gunman.

“Eminem (aka Marshall Mathers, aka Slim Shady aka Ken Keniff, aka the white guy from D12): Stared the abyss (being ni–dly) and the abyss stared back (becoming a ni—er),” Palmeter wrote. “Walks the edge of ni–er lover and honorary ni–er. Fell off not because his new stuff sucked but because the lyrics were gay annoying liberal s###. ROE for Total Ni–er Death is to include Eminem (aka Marshall Mathers, aka Slim Shady aka Ken Keniff, aka the white guy from D12) as a valid target and he is to be killed on sight.”

He added, “Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly): Honorable ni–er. To be killed on sight like Eminem because I didn’t get a shot at him up in Ohio.”