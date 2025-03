Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Michael Rainey Jr. made it clear he has no sympathy for Lil Meech during an Instagram Live discussing his “BMF” co-star.

Michael Rainey Jr. threw shade at co-star Lil Meech during an Instagram Live session this past weekend after a viewer asked if he felt sorry for his BMF co-star amid ongoing drama with 50 Cent.

Rainey left no doubt about his stance, responding bluntly. “Do I feel bad for Lil Meech? I don’t feel bad for no grown man on this planet,” he asserted. “I’m a grown man. Why the f### I gotta feel bad for another grown man?”

Speaking directly to Lil Meech, Rainey added, “You a grown man too, n####. What you asking for my sympathy for? You’ll be alright. Hoe ass n####.”

This isn’t the first time Rainey publicly poked fun at Lil Meech. Last month, when a TikTok user suggested Rainey should have mentored the newer actor, Rainey shot back, “Tried to, he wanted to be big bro so bad.”

Rainey, who has been in the acting game since childhood, first appeared on screen at age 10 in an Italian film.

He gained widespread recognition after starring on 50 Cent‘s Starz hit series Power and later starred in its spinoff, Power Book II: Ghost, from 2014 until October 2024.

Lil Meech, by comparison, is relatively new to the entertainment industry. He made his acting debut portraying his own father, infamous Detroit figure Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory, in the Starz crime drama BMF.

50 Cent Casts Doubt On Future of “BMF”

The tension between Michael Rainey Jr. and Lil Meech follows uncertainty about the future of BMF, sparked by a public feud between 50 Cent and Big Meech.

The conflict began after Big Meech was spotted with longtime 50 Cent rival Rick Ross.

Fueling the fire, 50 Cent recently hinted at ending the show.

“What next season,” he wrote on Instagram, implying Season 4 could be the show’s last.

50 Cent has accused both Big Meech and Lil Meech of disloyalty, adding further tension to the situation.

As the sole rights holder of BMF, he has overall control over the show’s future. Despite the drama, Season 4 is still set to premiere on Friday, June 6.

Meanwhile, Lil Meech seemed unbothered by the controversy, posting an Instagram video on Sunday (March 23) of himself relaxing with his father in Florida.