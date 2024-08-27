Mike Jones Crowns Lil Wayne Over Future In Blazing “Feature Run” Social Media Debate

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Discover why Mike Jones is defending Lil Wayne in the Twitter debate over who had the better feature run. Dive into the details now.

Mike Jones has come to the defense of Lil Wayne after he and Future have been pitted against each other in the latest social media hot take debate.

In case you missed it, a single tweet from a user sparked a battle on Twitter over who had the better feature run between Future and Lil Wayne. The debate has since spilled over onto other social media apps such as Instagram, as users duke it out in series of keyboard warrior contests aimed at settling discourse in one way or the other.

It all started when notable battle rap correspondent Rosenberg Raw dropped the hottake on Twitter (X), declaring Future’s 2010s era feature run was better than Weezy’s mid to late 2000s stampede. To be specific, the years Wayne’s feature run is being considered lies between 2006 and 2013.

“That 2012-2017 Future Run might be better than Waynes run if we keeping it a 1000,” Rosenberg Raw wrote in the tweet.

Almost immediately, users began taking aim at him over the bold claim, with a resounding number of the replies arriving in favor of Wayne as the feature juggernaut over Future.

“Nah we never seen a verse’s expectations instantly go up cause of a lighter flick… no words,” a user wrote in a quoted response to the original tweet.

“I love me some future but be fr,” another user added.

There were, however, several users who appeared to make a case for Future taking the feature verse G.O.A.T. crown.

“It sounds crazy but Future got 6 of the 7 projects no skips all stuck in any vicinity during that run,” a user pointed out. Another user added, “ur not wrong but it’s close. still future > wayne.”

By the time the debate reached IG users, real-life rappers began to chime in, and in this case, Swisha House rap legend Mike Jones ended up picking up where the debate left off. However, in his defense of Wayne, the “Back Then” rapper took a different approach by highlighting what each lyricist managed to do following their “epic” feature runs.

“Not at all!” Mike Jones wrote in part. “Both of the runs was goof, but who Wayne put on after his epic run? & who future put on after his epic run? That shows real legacy as the game has to keep going and growing #YoungMoney.”

Though it’s truly near impossible to quantify this argument into a definitive decision for a winner and loser in the battle, there are a number of factors that lean in the direction of Wayne’s favor over Future. The main one that coms to mind is the 2013 feature Future provided for Wayne from his I Am Not a Human Being II track “Love Me” featuring Drake.

The track is one of the highest charting features Future produced in his extended window during the 2010s era, after it reached No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart. On the flip side, Wayne contributed to at least two chart-toppers during his reign in the mid-to-late 2000s via his efforts on tracks such as Jay Sean’s mega hit “Down.”

Check out the post above.