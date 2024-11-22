Mike Tyson Feels Sorry For Certain Fans: See Why

If you bet on Mike Tyson, you might want to read this rumor.

A week ago, we witnessed one of the most bizarre fights in recent memory. Jake Paul took on Iron Mike Tyson in an unprecedented matchup that drew a crowd of 70,000 at the massive AT&T Stadium, aka Jerry’s World, in Arlington, Texas.

Leading up to the fight, the consensus was clear: Mike Tyson would dominate! Even with the age gap, he was going to flatten Jake Paul. That’s not what happened. In fact, the fight turned out to be a disappointment on almost every level. Neither Mike Tyson nor Jake Paul lived up to the hype. Jake said, “He must dieeeeeeeeeeee” after being slapped. It was a lackluster event that left us boxing fans shaking their heads. Both fighters seemed hesitant, but that’s another story.

We gave grace, because Mike Tyson revealed after the fight that his health had been worse than previously known. While we knew he had been dealing with an ulcer, Tyson shared that he had been much sicker than anyone imagined, even coming close to death. So…that leads us to the next phase.

It is time for the rumors. As you know, sports and betting are inseparable in today’s culture. Gambling has become deeply ingrained and I find it odd. Why? Because betting compromises the integrity of sports! Many people expected Mike Tyson to knock Jake Paul down—or out—despite the reality that a man 30 years younger generally has the clear advantage.

I wanted Mike to do this, by the way!

Nevertheless, countless fans placed bets on Tyson, only to lose big. Some people lost serious money, and the fallout has been devastating for certain bettors. Boxer Zab Judah, I feel your pain, brother! Meanwhile, Tyson, now $20 million richer, has reportedly expressed regret for those who bet on him and lost their hard-earned cash. This is what I am hearing!

That said, I’m curious about how much Mike will actually take home. Sure, he bagged $20 million upfront, plus potential royalties on the backend, but taxes and expenses will take a hefty chunk. Insiders estimate he could lose nearly half to taxes, and a portion of the remainder will go to his team who prepared him for the fight. Still, even after all deductions, it’s a solid payday for the legendary fighter.

What do you think about all of this? Did you bet on the fight? Let’s hear your take!