Mike Tyson Says He Smokes $40,000 In Weed Monthly!

Mike Tyson said weed is going to destroy everybody now that it more accessible and more legal. He also smokes $40k in weed a month.

Mike Tyson is one of the greatest boxers of all times. But you knew this already. We are beginning to find out that he may also be one of the great smokers of all time, too! The champ has recently made a startling proclamation. That should get a lot of people rethinking their attraction to cannabis. Iron Mike recently revealed that he smokes $40,000 worth of weed every single month. That is a lot of weed!

Mike Tyson made the crazy reveal in a recent podcast with rapper Wiz Khalifa. We know, both of these guys smoke a ton of reefer, but we had no idea that we were hitting this epidemic level. More importantly, Iron Mike said that weed is going to destroy people. What? Here is the exact quote he said on the latest episode of “Hotboxin With Mike Tyson.”

“We can’t stop it. It’s gonna run all over us. It’s gonna destroy us”

Wiz Khalifa didn’t exactly disagreed with iron Mike, but he also said that you have to know when to say when.

“I think it’s all good in the right amounts, because even if you smoke too much pot, you can get freaked out and have a crazy experience, but either you’re gonna learn how to handle that certain amount by trying more and more, or you just learn what is appropriate and what’s not,” he said.

Weed has been a serious topic recently, because not only is it being normalized, it’s being legalized. Mike uses it as a therapeutic drug, to help him manage his emotions. Now, the drug is legalized in 21 states in the US of A. There’s also been a lot of conversation about how many people are currently in jail based on weed and drug charges that are now antiquated. There’s also some scientific evidence that says that excessive use of cannabis can impact the brain necessary, particularly memory.

Any think you are doing too much of anything it is never going to be a good thing. What’s crazy is Wiz often uses psychoactive substances and that is different than regular weed. Hopefully they are being healthy overall and doing the right thing so that they can continue to be with us for a long time. As far as I’m concerned though Wiz is in great shape and Iron Mike is too!

Mental and physical shape!

Here they are both as fighters.