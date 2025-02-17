Mike Tyson Sets Record Straight On Parkinson’s Disease Rumors  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Mike Tyson is setting the record straight amid rumors he has Parkinson’s Disease following comments made by Jake Paul.

The heavyweight boxing legend took on the YouTube personality-turned-fighter in a highly anticipated bout last year.

While Tyson went eight full rounds with Paul, who is more than 30 years younger, the 58-year-old champ’s critics argued he should have hung his iconic gloves years ago.

However, Paul recently claimed that Tyson was battling Parkinson’s Disease and could only return to the ring due to a mysterious “cure.”

He made the claims during a recent livestream with Adin Ross while discussing the benefits of psychedelics.

According to Paul, smoking “toad cured Tyson’s Parkinson’s so he could come back and fight.”

Jake Paul accidentally revealed that Mike Tyson had Parkinson’s before their fight but was healed by toad psychedelics and still got in the ring 👀 pic.twitter.com/hGsmp4DuVo — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) February 16, 2025

Tyson has made no secret of his experiences with frog venom (specifically from the Sonoran Desert Toad, which can be smoked to produce a short psychoactive trip) and other psychedelics.

Tyson claims he “died” during his first experience with toad venom but described death as “beautiful.” He credits toad venom with helping him lose 100 pounds, reconnect with his family, and improve his outlook on life.

Nonetheless, a rep for Mike Tyson denied Jake Paul’s claims, insisting, “He doesn’t have Parkinson’s or any other illness.” The rep told TMZ, “Mike is happy and perfectly healthy.”

Despite this, the clip quickly went viral, prompting Paul to backtrack, insisting he had simply “misspoke.”

“Bruh… Mike Tyson didn’t have no Parkinson’s,” Paul wrote alongside a clip of himself making the claim. “WTF. Why the f### is the internet so stupid for. I misspoke. Meant he used toad to heal his pain. He has spoken about it many times. Just like I do. Just like many do.”