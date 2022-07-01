“Missing Woman” Remains A Mystery Even After Being Found!

Isobella Degrace.
Oh, Isobella. You have me confused. First of all, I looked at you and thought you were Shaggy. But you weren’t. You were missing and possibly in jeopardy. Now that you are fine, let’s take a trip back down memory lane.
Isobella Degrace is a 27-year old woman that was missing. Her mugshot hit the internet and folks like myself were immediately confused. This woman has a full-blown beard, but they keep saying its a woman. This made me more interested in the story.
This is exactly how the Toronto Police Service described her:
“She is described as 5’10″, with a thin build, shaggy blonde hair, and a full goatee. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and grey pants.”
This was essentially a wellness check that resulted in a viral moment and, for me, a sign the world is coming to an end. This m### was “just” a missing person, but because it was a woman that looked like a hippie, nomadic man, it became international news.
Homegirl was found a mere nine hours after being reported missing. This means she was never truly missing! But she had a goatee! People became extra concerned and inquisitive about this one chick with a beard. There are hundreds (maybe 10s) of thousands of missing Black woman and girls. But they do not have goatees (most of them).
Guys, I wish there was more to this, but there ain’t. Some have politicized this, but there’s not much else to say.