Yeehaw Anthem-Writer Morgan Wallen Still Hasn’t Donated The $500k He Pledged in the Wake of the N-Word Controversy

You’re gonna pay what you owe, Morgan Wallen.

For those who are unfamiliar with this yee-haw yahoo, he writes subpar country music — though really, there’s no other kind — best enjoyed when one’s liver is soaked in basement-cured moonshine. And back in February 2021, he decided to stand outside his home in Nashville screaming the N-word.

Let’s go to the videotape!

In a rare move of accountability, Morgan Wallen started getting blacklisted from country music stations after this video dropped. Apparently, the pickup trucks & Cheeto pie Real Murka crowd only likes it when their superstars scream the N-word behind closed doors because they have “Southern hospitality” and all that.

So, you can guess what happened next. That’s right: the whole mea culpa, this-is-not-who-I-am-as-a- racist -person apology tour featuring Boomhauer crying to Michael Strahan, of all people, about joining hands with his fellow man & singing the chorus of “Abraham, Martin, & John.“

“I’m embarrassed and sorry. I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever,” Morgan Wallen said in a statement. “I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better.”

This is not his first time using that “unacceptable” racial slur and we all known that. So what exactly are y’all going to do about it. Crickets won’t work this time. — Mickey Guyton (@MickeyGuyton) February 3, 2021

He then pledged $500,000 to “Black-led causes,” whatever that means. For all we know, he could have been talking about Jay-Z’s Monogram brand of weed.

Well, guess how much Morgan Wallen has donated to Black-led causes since screaming the N-word all the way back in February 2021?

C’mon. You already know.

“The group of charities includes longtime national groups (United Negro College Fund, NAACP, Thurgood Marshall College Fund), regional popular organizations (Black Lives Matter Nashville, Nashville Black Chamber of Commerce, Gideon’s Army), and arts- and music-focused groups (National Museum of African American Music, Memphis Music Initiative, Memphis Jazz Workshop); ones that would seemingly be the likeliest subjects of Wallen’s largesse. Of the 56 charities contacted by Rolling Stone, not one said they’d been in contact with Wallen or his team or received any donation,” reports Rolling Stone.

Oh, and in case you were wondering: he’s already back on country music stations. Rolling Stone reported that “Big Loud delivered “Sand in My Boots,” the third single from Dangerous and Wallen’s first in more than a year, to radio, ostensibly kick-starting Wallen’s full-throated comeback. (Several country radio stations started to add Wallen’s music back in June.)”

But nah, country music isn’t racist. Not. At. All. No idea where that idea came from.