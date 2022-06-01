Black Stars Wars Star Gets Racists Threats Over Disney+ Show “Obi-Wan Kenobi” 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Moses Ingram – star of Obi Wan Kenobi – has been receiving a plethora of racist messages from people that don’t want her in the “Star Wars” universe.

There’s a new war going on outside.

Racists want to kill Star Wars star Moses Ingram over being Black in outer space fiction picture the new Disney+ show “Obi-Wan Kenobi” is pretty good.

I’ve only seen two episodes, but they are impressive. In fact, I think this was probably the best series from Disney+ that I have seen thus far. The Mandalorian was pretty good to start and then I sort of fell off. At any rate, we have another problem. Racism.

The new star of the show, that happens to be a Black woman, he’s getting all kinds of racist threats in her DM’s. Can you believe this? Of course you can! This is America and also this is the year 2022. Anything that represents something other than A#### purity is going to get a response from racist.

You have to remember, though, the legacy of Star Wars. It started out as a war between darkness and lightness. Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader were the sheer representation of bad and good. Luke being this all-American looking, clad and white hero and Darth Vader being the super big bad in the black suit. These people have been raised on this since they were born..and George Washington and John Wayne.

Anyway, let me not go too far. Moses Ingram, the star of the show, is receiving numerous threats and it’s so bad that Disney had to issue a statement. I don’t know if they predicted this, but the statement pretty much sums it up nicely.

Sad.

Vader needs to control their mouths and minds.

So what do we think about this? I think we need to have some population control along racism lines. Basically, if you are a racist you have to go! These people are a real virus to the whole world. And I’m not sure why normal good citizens have to deal with it.

Here are some tweets.

Not gonna clog up my timeline broadly discussing Hollywood and diversity. The main story is powerful enough.



Emmy nominated, Yale educated, woman of colour, Moses Ingram isn’t good or qualified enough for Star Wars “fans”.



She’s black. You’re racist. There isn’t any nuance. pic.twitter.com/3XC2vsnvz5 — Rahul Kohli (@RahulKohli13) May 31, 2022

Moses Ingram is a phenomenal person and actor and I am excited about the decades of amazing work she has ahead of her. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) May 31, 2022