Nas and DJ Premier Are Up To Something

Nas and DJ Premier are both legends that have put in legendary work. They are back in the studio, but what are they cooking?

Nas and DJ Premiere are up to something.

DJ Premier and Nas haven’t put in work together for quite some time. But now, that is all changing. Next week, specifically July 15, 2022, the dynamic duo are convening around a project.

With a project is remains a mystery. But it is music. Check out this:

So this is just a snippet of a single song…so we have to do some guesswork here. Most people believe that it is simply a song and not a full album. Others are hoping for Kings Disease 3.

As you know the for the last couple of years Nas has been working with Hit Boy and they have Grammys to back up that work. However, hardcore fans of the Queensbridge lyricist are still looking for that full album produced by the Gang Starr general.

What do we think we’re getting?

The consensus seems to be it’s going to be a song, but we can wish. An album would be amazing and also game-changing for the culture. I see that because both of these guys have been in the game 30 years or so and both of operated. Nas has been a little bit more active, but DJ Premier has been working in different capacities.

Anyway, what do you think?

