Nas Gives Insight On DJ Premier Collab Album

Will we finally get that Nas / DJ Premier album this year?

Yes, Nas and DJ Premier have been collaborating on a joint album! I have to say it is taking too long! Almost a year ago – April 19, 2024 to be exact – they released the song,”Define My Name.” This was in honor of the 30th anniversary of Nas’s debut album, Illmatic. Can you believe it has been 30 years!? At that time, they announced the album was coming and it would hit Planet Hip-Hop late 2024 release. ​

However, as of today, the album has not yet been released. There were no positive signs until NOW! The “internet” has stated that Nas released some clue that the opus is coming! Take a look!

We have been eagerly awaiting this project, but this shows quite a lot. They seem to be doing some work in the Bahamas. It also suggests that Ghostface Killah is in there as well. This is all pretty aggressive. I think we’ll see this album this year. I would venture to say the timing was not right last year anyway. The King’s Disease series and the Magic series, all produced with Hit-Boy, were incredible. This has to “top” that based on the history of the legend!

This is the first time we have gotten some real leads on the project! Shout out to Nas and Preem!