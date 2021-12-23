NBA YoungBoy Blasts Criticism for Sporting Makeup

Often, NBA YoungBoy organically elicits a visceral reaction. Indeed, his actions prove noteworthy. Recently, images of the Louisiana lyrist sporting a full face of makeup left many speechless. So now, the Baton Rouge rhymer blasts critics who condemn him for sporting makeup.

Indeed, makeup and face-painting is entrenched within the Arts. Truly, expression is artistic. For example, Tech N9ne is an iconic MC who utilizes face paint. However, Top does not possess the patience to play nice with disrespectful folks.

In fact, a text message perfectly demonstrates his disdain. So, the Grammy-nominated musician definitely mentions how he feels. Accordingly, the “Life Support” spitter does not hold back.

To illustrate his perspective towards the hate he does not hold back. Again, the “Nevada” narrator shares his truth. “Tell them stop liking me I don’t give a f*** I got what I came in for. And if you never liked me why it matter.”

Previously, in a Clubhouse interview with DJ Akademiks, Kentrell contends the following. Of course, candor is at the forefront, “I like doing my face,” he states. Moreover, he adds, “I like painting my face, putting makeup on.”

Next, he matter-of-factly states, “I like to look in the mirror and see everything black. Like my eyes and s###. That’s 100 percent real. That’s me being myself. I feel comfortable that way.”

In the end, as long as folks are invested into NBA YoungBoy, he may be rewarded with longevity.