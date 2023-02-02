NBA YoungBoy To Become A Mormon!?

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

NBA YoungBoy is about to convert to Mormonism and will shun his past, according to reports. Do you believe?

NBA Youngboy may be changing even more than we ever imagined.

The rapper, who escaped the clutches of the feds, has reportedly opted to be a peaceful Mormon instead of a gangster. I definitely did not have this in my 2023 bingo card. And yet, here we are.

According to Billboard, the Louisiana-born rapper has some regrets for the killer content of his past work. On top of that he’s cleaning things up and converting to Mormonism. Do you believe this? I am not sure. In a way, I hope so.

“YoungBoy says it troubles him to know fans, kids included, might have heard his music and been influenced to harm other people … and he holds himself accountable,” TMZ reports.

He seems very serious.

First of all, he got married to his BM and settled down. All of this is set to the backdrop of being on house arrest in Utah. So, he’s reportedly gotten very friendly with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. From there, he’s going to get baptized and carry on a Puritan life…once he gets freed up.

I don’t think he’s faking, but a rebrand wouldn’t hurt him either.