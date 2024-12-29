NBA YoungBoy’s Mom Frustrated Over Inability To Work Due To Son’s Fans

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Discover the frustrations of Sherhonda Gaulden, mother of NBA YoungBoy, in her search for employment despite her son’s wealth.

NBA YoungBoy’s mother, Sherhonda Gaulden, recently opened up about her struggles with not being able to work.

Gaulden revealed the root of her issues with employment are mainly due to her son’s status as one of the top mainstream rappers—despite his incarceration. She explained that while she doesn’t chase money, in an obsessive sort of manner, it is frustrating for her to be in such a predicament even though she’s yearning to find a job. In a heartfelt and candid moment during her livestream she explained why returning to a regular job isn’t a realistic option for her.

“You rich,” someone remarked during her discussion, but Sherhonda quickly corrected them. “Baby, I ain’t rich,” she said. “My child rich. My child do.”

Despite her son’s wealth, Sherhonda insisted that money isn’t what she values most.

“I’m not no money person,” she said. “I don’t care about money. All I want is my bills paid. That’s all I want.”

NBA YoungBoy’s Mom Sherhonda Says She Can’t Work Because Fans Recognize Her And Fears For Her Safety pic.twitter.com/lBdlK51Kmu — livebitez (@livebitez) December 27, 2024

As she continued, Gaulden also emphasized that she doesn’t expect lavish gifts or extravagant gestures.

“I don’t ask for no jewelry,” she said. “I don’t ask for no cars. I don’t ask for money for trips. I don’t ask for nothing. I put that on my life.”

What she does want, however, is the opportunity to support herself on her own again.

“I want a job,” she said passionately. “I swear to God, I wish I could work. I miss work so bad. On my mom, I wish I could work. That sh#t making me mad. I want to work so bad.”

But Gaulden also revealed the harsh reality of her situation.

“Why I can’t work?” she asked rhetorically. “You want me to get shot in my face at a job? The f#ck is wrong with you?”

She continued, elaborating on the risks and dangers she faces due to her connection to her son.

“Everywhere I go, people know me,” she said. “Like people know me everywhere I go.”

Meanwhile, her son NBA YoungBoy is currently serving a 27-month prison sentence in connection to his fraud case in Utah.