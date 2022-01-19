NBA Youngboy’s New Song Aims At NLE Choppa, Lil Durk, Fredo Bang & 21 Savage

NBA YoungBoy has shaken up the game once again and he now has a new song that seems to diss NLE Choppa, Lil Durk, Fredo Bang, 21 Savage, and others.

NBA YoungBoy has come out the box (no jail pun intended) with a new song that targets several rappers, living and deceased.

I can’t lie. There is a ton of tension there is going on between these new rappers. NBA YoungBoy is one of the most popular rappers of the current day. As you know! And his fanbase is crazy. Louisiana is not playing with their homey. They love him! Remember, just the other day some dude allegedly attacked NLE Choppa in the name of NBA Youngboy.

So, NBA is now in Utah sequestered away from most of us. He is on strict house arrest for a number of pending legal matters that he must face this year. He has gun charges in both Louisiana and Los Angeles, but he was still granted bond. His house arrest terms are pretty strict as he faces illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition charges. This house arrest is 24 hours!

So, while he’s on house arrest, they have a studio for him to keep working on music. He’ll also be monitored by authorities so he can move around and he must restrict his visitors to three. That is what closely resembles a prison schedule.

At any rate, he has a new song that is dissing NLE Choppa, Lil Durk, Fredo Bang, 21 Savage, and others. He has a whole beef with O-Block in Chicago! He has a whole beef! Luckily, nobody will see each other in real life. So this song, “Know Like I Know”,” is all we have now.

Check out the song.