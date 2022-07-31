Ne-Yo’s Wife Accuses Him Of Some Wild Stuff!

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Ne-Yo is in the hottest seat of all after his wife has blasted him in a letter than alleges him raw dogging these thots! She put all of her disgust in a single post that serves as a kill shot to their marriage.

GotDAMN!

Ne-Yo! Bro! Your wife has you on wave motion blast! Anybody know what that is?

She wrote a letter and that letter spelled it out.



“8 years of lies and deception,” she began. “8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous of women who sell their bodies to him unprotected… every last one of them! To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is an understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist. I will no longer lie to the public or pretend that this is something it isn’t. I choose me, I choose my happiness and health and my respect. I gained 3 beautiful children out of this but nothing else but wasted years and heartache. I ask that you all please stop sending me videos or information of him cheating because what he does is no longer my concern. I am not a victim. I’m choosing to stand tall with my head held high. If someone can’t love you the way you deserve then it’s up to you to love yourself. With no hate in my heart I wish him nothing but the best.”

Chris Rock also said he was not a victim. But they are. They are going to be scarred for life and irreparably changed.

Ne-Yo and his former lady were a hot item that teetered on the verge of divorce off and on for years. He filed in 2020, but when the pandemic hit, they credited it for saving the relationship. Then, when I saw them on TV, they aimed to fix all the errors of the past. That clearly did not happen. I wish their kids Roman Alexander-Raj, Shaffer Chimere Jr. and Isabella Rose all the best, because this has to be a serious blow to them.

No word from Ne-Yo…